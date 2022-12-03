Connect with us

‘The Artful Dodger’ series coming to Disney+

The cast for the series has been unveiled.

Published

The Artful Dodger
Credit: Disney

Disney+ Australian original series ‘The Artful Dodger’ is coming to the streaming platform and the cast has been unveiled.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (‘Pistol’), David Thewlis(‘Landscapers’) and Maia Mitchell (‘Good Trouble’) lead the stellar-cast, with Brodie-Sangster taking on the role of Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger, Thewlis as Fagin and Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox.

‘The Artful Dodger’ is a character drama set in 1850s Australia and is a much-loved story with a twist. Across eight episodes the scripted series explores the adult double life of Charles Dickens’ famous prince of thieves – Dodger – now a surgeon, but who can’t shake his predilection for crime. From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets, this series is a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection.

The cast includes an incredible line-up of Australian talent, featuring Damon Herriman (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), Miranda Tapsell (‘Top End Wedding’)Tim Minchin (‘Upright’)Susie Porter (‘Wentworth’)Kym Gyngell (‘Love Me’), Damien Garvey (‘Nautilus’), Jessica De Gouw (‘The Secrets She Keeps’), Andrea Demetriades (‘The End’), Luke Carroll (‘Upright’) and English-born, Australian export Huw Higginson (‘Total Control’).

Joining the cast are rising talents Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Huw Higginson, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy and Albert Latailakepa.

‘The Artful Dodger’ is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and produced by Beach Road Pictures and SPT’s Curio Pictures.

The series will be filmed in New South Wales, Australia, with financial support provided by the State Government through Screen NSW’s Made In NSW fund.

