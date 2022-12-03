Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’: new trailer debuts for season 3

A new trailer has been released for Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan‘ season 3, which debuts on Prime Video on 21st December 2022.

John Krasinski is back in the titular role alongside Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively.

Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project – a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire – is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy.

Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilising conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Season Three of Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ will premiere all eight episodes on Wednesday 21st December, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.