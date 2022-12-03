‘Best Interests’: first look at the new drama starring Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan

The first image has been released from ‘Best Interests’, a thought-provoking fictional drama from writer Jack Thorne (‘Help’, ‘His Dark Materials’).

Coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the series stars Michael Sheen (‘Good Omens’) and Sharon Horgan (‘Catastrophe’).

This a story of a family driven apart by having to make choices no parent would ever want to make. Horgan and Sheen (Good Omens, Quiz) play married couple Nicci and Andrew, they have two daughters: Katie played by Alison Oliver (‘Conversations With Friends’) and Marnie played by Niamh Moriarty (‘Jack Thorne’s A Christmas Carol’).

Marnie has a life-threatening condition. The doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her loving family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?

Additional cast include Noma Dumezweni (‘The Undoing’) as Samantha, Chizzy Akudolu (‘Holby City’) as Mercy, Des McAleer (‘Hope Street’) as Eddie, Mat Fraser (‘His Dark Materials’) as Greg, Gary Beadle (‘Grantchester’) as Frank, Jack Morris (‘Strike’) as Tom, Pippa Haywood (‘Bodyguard’) as Judge Spottiswood, Shane Zaza (‘Happy Valley’) as Fred, Lucian Msamati (‘Gangs Of London’) as Derek and Lisa McGrillis (‘Mum’) as Brenda.

The series is directed by Michael Keillor (‘Roadkill’) and produced by Jenny Frayn (‘Help’). Producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner (Howards End, Chimerica), Toby Bentley (Kiri) with Jack Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

‘Best Interests’ will air in 2023 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.