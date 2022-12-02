Connect with us

PlayStation Plus games for December 2022 announced

Including Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

The free PlayStation Plus games for December have been announced with a fantastic selection of PS4 and PS5 games for PS Plus subscribers to add to their collections. Our pick of the bunch last month was Nioh 2 Remastered for PS5.

PS Plus games always launch on the first Tuesday of the month which means the new selection will be available on the 6th December. PS Plus members can grab free copies of Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4), Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PS5/PS4) and Biomutant (PS5/PS4). There are no bonus games this month.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 6th December, 2022

  • Nioh 2 Remastered / Nioh 2 (PS5/PS4)
  • Heavenly Bodies (PS5/PS4)
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 6th December, 2022:

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4)
  • Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition (PS5/PS4)
  • Biomutant (PS5/PS4)

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for January 2023 towards the end of December. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

