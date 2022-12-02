Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kip Moore announces 2023 European and UK tour

He’s coming back in 2023 y’all!

Published

Kip Moore
Credit UMG

Kip Moore has announced a string of headlining shows in The U.K. and Europe slated for 2023. Moore will return to major cities across Europe, as well as play some cities for the first time, kicking off in Hamburg, DE on 5/13. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10am GMT at kipmoore.net.

As part of the international trek Moore will also headline the inaugural Country and Americana festival, Highways, taking place at London’s historic and iconic Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, May 20. The evening’s stacked lineup also includes Morgan Wade who Moore recently collaborated with on his track “If I Was Your Lover,” as well as Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson Jr.. Tickets go on sale 10am GMT on Friday, December 9 at LiveNation.co.uk and RoyalAlbertHall.com.

Kip Moore
Credit: Universal Music Group

“We’ve made it a big priority of ours to keep coming back to The U.K. and Europe over the years. We feel a very genuine connection with the fans there and I’m looking forward to playing some new cities for the first time too,” shared Moore. “To get to headline Royal Albert Hall and launch Highways festival is a true bucket list moment for me. Royal Albert Hall is so legendary, I feel very grateful to get to play there.” 

KIP MOORE LIVE: OFFICIAL 2023 UK AND EUROPEAN DATES:

5/13            Hamburg, DE – Grosse Freiheit 36
5/14            Cologne, DE – Die Kantine 
5/17            Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg/ The Max
5/19            Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham 
5/20            London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
5/21            Leeds, UK – O2 Leeds Academy 
5/24            Gateshead, UK – Sage-Gateshead 
5/25            Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester
5/26            Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow 
5/27            Belfast, UK – Botanic Gardens 

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley Elvis Presley

Music

‘The Very Best of Elvis in Concert’ confirms 2023 arena tour

The unique concert experience will tour in October 2023.

3 days ago
Hamza and Jowita Hamza and Jowita

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

2 days ago
Twinnie Twinnie

Uncategorized

Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Video premiere of Twinnie's fiery & fierce new Christmas song.

2 days ago
The Darkness The Darkness

Music

Interview: The Darkness bassist Frankie Poullain talks upcoming tour with Black Stone Cherry & current album ‘Motorheart’

The Darkness return in January for a big arena tour with Black Stone Cherry.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you