Kip Moore headlines the inaugural ‘Highways’ festival in London with Morgan Wade & Jackson Dean

Live Nation Entertainment and the Royal Albert Hall today announce a brand-new Country and Americana festival ‘Highways’ arriving Saturday 20 May 2023. Showcasing Country and Americana’s biggest stars, the iconic London venue will shine even brighter with acclaimed acts such as Kip Moore, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson Jr. already confirmed for Saturday 20 May 2023. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 9nd December 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk and RoyalAlbertHall.com



Intimate yet grand, Highways is set to be an unforgettable occasion for Country and Americana fans and artists alike. The festival will touch every corner of the Royal Albert Hall from main performances in the legendary auditorium, to carefully curated showcases speckled across adorning rooms. Fall in love with the deep south when music is paired with an authentic culinary offering, and the doors open to a first-of-its-kind festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Credit: Live Nation





Live Nation’s Vice President Touring, Anna Sophie-Mertens, says “I am thrilled to bring to life this incredible festival alongside our partners at the Royal Albert Hall. It is every artist’s dream to play this legendary venue, and delivering such an unforgettable occasion for the Country and Americana community has been a longstanding dream of mine.”