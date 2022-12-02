Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Kip Moore headlines the inaugural ‘Highways’ festival in London with Morgan Wade & Jackson Dean

Wow! What a line up for the first Highways festival next year in London.

Published

Highways festival
Credit: Live Nation

Live Nation Entertainment and the Royal Albert Hall today announce a brand-new Country and Americana festival ‘Highways’ arriving Saturday 20 May 2023. Showcasing Country and Americana’s biggest stars, the iconic London venue will shine even brighter with acclaimed acts such as Kip Moore, Morgan Wade, Jackson Dean and Stephen Wilson Jr. already confirmed for Saturday 20 May 2023. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 9nd December 2022 at LiveNation.co.uk and RoyalAlbertHall.com  
 
Intimate yet grand, Highways is set to be an unforgettable occasion for Country and Americana fans and artists alike. The festival will touch every corner of the Royal Albert Hall from main performances in the legendary auditorium, to carefully curated showcases speckled across adorning rooms. Fall in love with the deep south when music is paired with an authentic culinary offering, and the doors open to a first-of-its-kind festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Highways festival
Credit: Live Nation


 
Live Nation’s Vice President Touring, Anna Sophie-Mertens, says “I am thrilled to bring to life this incredible festival alongside our partners at the Royal Albert Hall. It is every artist’s dream to play this legendary venue, and delivering such an unforgettable occasion for the Country and Americana community has been a longstanding dream of mine.”

In this article:, , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley Elvis Presley

Music

‘The Very Best of Elvis in Concert’ confirms 2023 arena tour

The unique concert experience will tour in October 2023.

3 days ago
Hamza and Jowita Hamza and Jowita

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

2 days ago
Twinnie Twinnie

Uncategorized

Exclusive Premiere: Twinnie releases the video to new Christmas song, ‘Elf Yourself’

Video premiere of Twinnie's fiery & fierce new Christmas song.

2 days ago
The Darkness The Darkness

Music

Interview: The Darkness bassist Frankie Poullain talks upcoming tour with Black Stone Cherry & current album ‘Motorheart’

The Darkness return in January for a big arena tour with Black Stone Cherry.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you