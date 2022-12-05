Connect with us

Your top 30 new Country music Christmas songs for 2022

All the best of the year’s new Country Christmas releases.

Published

CMA Country Christmas
Credit: CMA

Ho Ho Ho! It’s that time of year again. Seasons greetings and good tidings to all! Everyone has their own Christmas favourites when it comes to traditions and music is no exception. From Mariah to Wham to Bublè to the Pogues, we all like what we like at Christmas and it can be hard to find a new favourite song to add into your playlists.

Country music and Christmas music go together brilliantly. There’s something about the ‘three chords and the truth’ nature of Country music that suits this time of year. Artists from Nashville spend a good chunk of each June, July and August in the studios recording all sorts of Christmas songs, albums and EPs and it’s sometimes tricky to keep track of who has released what.

This is where we come in. We’ve collated a playlist for you to listen to all the best Christmas Country releases from 2022 to see which ones are crackers and which are turkeys. Below is a Spotify playlist of what we consider to be the best of this year’s new Christmas songs. Enjoy!

