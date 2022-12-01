Connect with us

Newly independent Laci Kaye Booth strikes out with dreamy new song ‘Damn Good in a Dive Bar’

Lana Del Ray meets Patsy Cline on this cracking new song.

Published

Laci Kaye Booth
Credit: LAci Kaye Booth / Evolution PR

Laci Kaye Booth recently started teasing new music on socials and it garnered overwhelming support from fans with thousands of pre-saves and hundreds of user generated content videos featuring her latest song, ‘Damn Good In A Dive Bar’ available now. We are talking to Laci all about it and her recent exit from Big Machine records on Monday.

The tune, written by Booth, Melissa Peirce, and Ben West (produced by Ben West) is a birth of sorts of Booth’s artistic vision which aims to pave the way for the next generation of introspective cowgirls. As if Lana Del Rey and Patsy Cline had a musical baby, this track is sultry with a western flare – set inside Booth’s favorite dive bar. Booth showcases her artistry in a never before seen way with this track. 

The inspiration for this female anthem that is likened to Princess Diana’s infamous “revenge dress,”though it’s less about ‘wear’ and more about ‘where’—and when she steps into that saloon, she looks good in spite of heartbreak, came from a tongue-in-cheek moment in Booth’s life. 

“This song was written after an ex boyfriend asked me ‘Laci, why do we always have to go to dive bars?’ And my response was “cause I look DAMN GOOD in a dive bar”. I immediately thought it was a cool song idea. I wanted to make it a dreamy-country anthem for all the dive bar girls like me,” says Booth.

