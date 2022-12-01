Jelly Roll releases a powerful, melodic glimpse at addiction with new song ‘she’

Jelly Roll releases today the raw, powerful track ‘she’ via Stoney Creek Records/BMG. The latest track of what he refers to as “therapeutic music” is an emotionally truthful ballad that gives a glimpse into the life of a person struggling with addiction as well as those who love them. Jelly Roll is unique in his ability to candidly acknowledge life’s trials and tribulations, as ‘she’ tells the story of a woman amid her struggle with addiction.

For the release of ‘she,’ Jelly has partnered with Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organisation dedicated to ending the addiction crisis and the devastation caused by the disease of addiction. Eleven people die every hour from a drug overdose. Jelly Roll’s song will increase awareness of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery resources provided by Shatterproof and help save lives.

Jelly Roll shares his hard truths and struggles directly and intimately with his dedicated fans, evident in the millions of views with each video he posts. Jelly Roll’s music video, featuring actress Danielle Macdonald, premieres 2nd December at 7:00pm EST, following his livestream on YouTube Rodeo at 6:30pm EST. Fans can also catch a glimpse of Jelly at his post-release party taking place on TikTok live 6th December at 6:00pm EST.

‘she’ is about the struggle of addiction. ‘she’ is about talking about the elephant in the room and addressing head on the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is sweeping the nation; the pharmaceutical pill problem that is sweeping the nation, and has been for a long time,” says Jelly Roll. “And I feel like it’s an artist’s responsibility to speak for those who sometimes can’t always speak for themselves.”