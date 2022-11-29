Connect with us

CMA Songwriters show returns to the C2C Festival for the eighth year in 2023

Acclaimed shows returns once more to the C2C festival in London next March.

Published

CMA Songwriters
Credit: CMA / C2C / SJM

The Country Music Association is pleased to announce that the critically acclaimed CMA Songwriters Series will return to Country to Country (C2C) Festival at Indigo at The O2 on Thursday 9th March.

This performance marks the eighth London appearance during C2C and kicks off the festival weekend in style. The 2023 line up will feature performances by Grammy-nominated Nate Smith, CMA Award-winning Lainey Wilson, and hotly tipped country newcomer Dalton Dover plus special guests. Tickets go on sale Friday 2nd December at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com and www.axs.com.  

CMA Songwriters
Credit: CMA/C2C/SJM

 

Launched in 2005, the CMA Songwriters Series introduces artists and songwriters to audiences all over the world through its intimate storytelling format. Audiences get to know the performers, their journeys, and the stories behind their songs throughout the two-hour seated show. Each CMA Songwriters Series is unique—the one-off performances are spontaneous, uplifting, and heartwarming, leaving audiences feeling closer to the artists and their music.

CMA Songwriters Series has presented more than 100 shows in multiple cities across the U.S., UK, and Europe. Artists and songwriters who have participated in the series internationally include Jessi Alexander, Jimmie Allen, Priscilla Block, Kristian Bush, Cam, Shy Carter, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Chris DeStefano, Russell Dickerson, Natalie Hemby, Tiera Kennedy, Shane McAnally, Lori McKenna, Maren Morris, Eric Paslay, Liz Rose, Caitlyn Smith, Striking Matches, Morgan Wade, Drake White, Charlie Worsham, Chris Young and more.

“CMA Songwriters Series is one of the most special events for us to present in London each year and has become an opportunity that our Nashville community holds in high regard,” says Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations and Development. “Songwriters are the backbone of Country Music, so to be able to showcase them in this way to such appreciative fans is an incredible honor. It is the perfect way to start the C2C weekend and we very much look forward to it once again.”

The CMA Songwriters Series has given artists including Brandy Clark, Luke Combs and Maren Morris their first U.K. performances. This year the CMA Songwriters Series at C2C is excited to introduce audiences to Nashville singer-songwriters and artists Nate Smith, Lainey Wilson and Dalton Dover, plus special guests.

