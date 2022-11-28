‘Babylon’: new trailer arrives for star-studded Damien Chazelle film

A brand new trailer has dropped for Damien Chazelle’s star-studded new film ‘Babylon’.

An original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, ‘Babylon’ is a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess. It traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

It is written and directed by Chazelle and is sure to be one of the most-talked about films of 2023.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Babylon’ arrives in cinemas on 20th January 2023.