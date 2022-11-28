Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Babylon

Film

‘Babylon’: new trailer arrives for star-studded Damien Chazelle film

See the new trailer for the star-studded epic.

Published

A brand new trailer has dropped for Damien Chazelle’s star-studded new film ‘Babylon’.

An original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, ‘Babylon’ is a tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess. It traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

It is written and directed by Chazelle and is sure to be one of the most-talked about films of 2023.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.

‘Babylon’ arrives in cinemas on 20th January 2023.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Criminal Minds: Evolution Criminal Minds: Evolution

TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to air on Disney+ in the UK from Friday

The much-loved series has a new iteration.

6 days ago
Teddy Robb Teddy Robb

EF Country

Teddy Robb hits the ground running as an independent artist with the release of new song ‘Pretty Things’

Evocative, atmospheric song from singer relaunching his career in style.

5 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman Bailey Zimmerman

EF Country

Interview: Bailey Zimmerman talks new EP ‘Leave a Light On’, influences & exploding onto the scene

Get to know Nashville's 'Next Big Thing' and his unique sound and style.

6 days ago
She Said She Said

Film

‘She Said’ review

Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan shine in the big screen adaptation of the Harvey Weinstein New York Times investigation.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you