‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

Find out who is dancing what this week.

Published

Hamza and Jowita
Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing‘ heads into Week 11 this weekend, which is also the quarter final.

Last weekend saw actress Ellie Taylor lose the dance-off to Fleur East, meaning that she and her partner Johannes Radebe left the competition.

With only six couples still in the competition, there’s all to play for to secure a place in the semi-final. This week will see the couples tackling Musicals Week.

Find out who is dancing to what below…

  • Fleur & Vito: Quickstep to ‘I Got Rhythm’ from ‘An American In Paris’
  • Helen & Gorka: Couple’s Choice to ‘Mein Herr’ from ‘Cabaret’
  • Kym & Graziano: Cha Cha to ‘Fame’ from ‘Fame’
  • Molly & Carlos: Charleston to ‘Hot Honey Rag’ from ‘Chicago’
  • Hamza & Jowita: Samba to ‘They Live In You’ from ‘The Lion King’
  • Will & Nancy: Foxtrot to ‘Sun And Moon’ from ‘Miss Saigon’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will continue at 8pm Friday on BBC One this week so make sure you make a note of the day change.

