‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 11 Musicals Week songs and dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ heads into Week 11 this weekend, which is also the quarter final.

Last weekend saw actress Ellie Taylor lose the dance-off to Fleur East, meaning that she and her partner Johannes Radebe left the competition.

With only six couples still in the competition, there’s all to play for to secure a place in the semi-final. This week will see the couples tackling Musicals Week.

Find out who is dancing to what below…

Fleur & Vito: Quickstep to ‘I Got Rhythm’ from ‘An American In Paris’

Helen & Gorka: Couple’s Choice to ‘Mein Herr’ from ‘Cabaret’

Kym & Graziano: Cha Cha to ‘Fame’ from ‘Fame’

Molly & Carlos: Charleston to ‘Hot Honey Rag’ from ‘Chicago’

Hamza & Jowita: Samba to ‘They Live In You’ from ‘The Lion King’

Will & Nancy: Foxtrot to ‘Sun And Moon’ from ‘Miss Saigon’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ will continue at 8pm Friday on BBC One this week so make sure you make a note of the day change.