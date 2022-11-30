Connect with us

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams is the second celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

He joins Rosie Ramsey on this year’s line-up.

Published

Rickie Haywood-Williams
Credit: BBC

DJ and presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams is the second celeb confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Rickie previously presented the KISS FM breakfast show for 10 years before moving to the BBC, where he currently presents BBC Radio 1’s iconic Live Lounge show with Melvin Odoom and Charlie Hedges.

He also hosts the BBC Sounds hit podcast the Footballers’ Football podcast.

Rickie will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Luba Mushtuk.

He said: “I have watched ‘Strictly’ over the years and always said I’d be too scared  to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Rickie joins the previously announced Rosie Ramsey and there are four more celebs still to be revealed.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

