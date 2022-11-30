Connect with us

Rosie Ramsey confirmed as first celeb for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

The podcaster is the first contestant confirmed.

Published

Rosie Ramsey
Credit: BBC

Podcaster, TV host and author Rosie Ramsey is the first celebrity confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Ramsey co-hosts the critically acclaimed podcast ‘Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed’ with husband Chris Ramsey. She is a co-host of ‘The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show’ which will return for a second series next year on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Known for her hilariously real, brutally honest depiction of her everyday life, she has amassed an army of followers on social media.

She will be paired with professional dancer Neil Jones.

Ramsey said: “I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself! I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect.  Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Six couples will take part in this year’s Christmas Special. Each of the six couples will perform a Christmas inspired routine with the hope of impressing the judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Head Judge Shirley Ballas, and the voting audience.

But who will lift the coveted Strictly Come Dancing Christmas trophy?

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

