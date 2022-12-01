‘Coronation Street’ star Alexandra Mardell is the third celeb confirmed for ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Christmas Special 2022

‘Coronation Street’ star Alexandra Mardell is the third celebrity confirmed for the ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ Christmas Special 2022.

Alexandra will be paired with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Kai Widdrington. She is best known for her role as Emma Brooker in ITV’s ‘Coronation Street’.

In 2019, she won the British Soap Award for Best Newcomer and was nominated for both Best Newcomer and Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards. Alexandra will soon be seen as a lead role in new series ‘The Family Pile’ for ITV.

Other credits include the crime drama series, ‘Vera’, where she played the role of Kelly Horton.

Alexandra said: “I’ve grown up with ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her. I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Alexandra joins the previously announced Rosie Ramsey and Rickie Hawood-Williams. Three more celebs are still to be revealed.

‘Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special’ will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.