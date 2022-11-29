Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4

TV

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ promises a storm is coming in first season 4 promo

The new season arrives in the US in January.

Published

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ returns to FOX in the US for a fourth season on 17th January 2023 and the first promo promises plenty of havoc.

In the 30-second teaser Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is seen talking to Judd (Jim Parrack) about living his best life following the season 3 finale, which saw Owen find out that his cancer hadn’t returned as he’d feared.

Giving us glimpses of the entire 126, the teaser promises a storm at a fun fair, a shower of frogs and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) attending a church service (with Judd in the row behind her).

There’s also a brief glimpse at TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva), who seem to be happy following their engagement last season.

There’s no word yet when the new season will land in the UK but as both ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and parent series ‘9-1-1’ are now streaming on Disney+, it’s safe to bet that season 4 will be released on the streaming platform shortly after it begins in the US.

If you need to catch-up, Disney+ has season 1 to 3 available to stream and all seasons of ‘9-1-1’.

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Criminal Minds: Evolution Criminal Minds: Evolution

TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to air on Disney+ in the UK from Friday

The much-loved series has a new iteration.

6 days ago
Teddy Robb Teddy Robb

EF Country

Teddy Robb hits the ground running as an independent artist with the release of new song ‘Pretty Things’

Evocative, atmospheric song from singer relaunching his career in style.

5 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman Bailey Zimmerman

EF Country

Interview: Bailey Zimmerman talks new EP ‘Leave a Light On’, influences & exploding onto the scene

Get to know Nashville's 'Next Big Thing' and his unique sound and style.

6 days ago
She Said She Said

Film

‘She Said’ review

Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan shine in the big screen adaptation of the Harvey Weinstein New York Times investigation.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you