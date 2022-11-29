‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ promises a storm is coming in first season 4 promo

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ returns to FOX in the US for a fourth season on 17th January 2023 and the first promo promises plenty of havoc.

In the 30-second teaser Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) is seen talking to Judd (Jim Parrack) about living his best life following the season 3 finale, which saw Owen find out that his cancer hadn’t returned as he’d feared.

Giving us glimpses of the entire 126, the teaser promises a storm at a fun fair, a shower of frogs and Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) attending a church service (with Judd in the row behind her).

There’s also a brief glimpse at TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael L. Silva), who seem to be happy following their engagement last season.

There’s no word yet when the new season will land in the UK but as both ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ and parent series ‘9-1-1’ are now streaming on Disney+, it’s safe to bet that season 4 will be released on the streaming platform shortly after it begins in the US.

If you need to catch-up, Disney+ has season 1 to 3 available to stream and all seasons of ‘9-1-1’.