‘Riches’: trailer debuts for new ITVX series

‘Riches’, the soapy new drama coming to ITVX, has unleashed its very dramatic trailer.

Written and created by Abby Ajayi, the series stars Deborah Ayorinde, Sarah Niles, Hugh Quarshie, Hermione Norris and Brendan Coyle.

‘Riches’ follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged and super-successful Richards family led by London based business mogul Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie).

With his sudden death his family are left in disarray at the return of his estranged American daughter and son, Nina and Simon, played by Deborah Ayorinde (‘Them’) and Emmanuel Imani (‘Cobra’).

Their arrival from New York is the catalyst for a messy showdown with Stephen’s wife, Claudia, Sarah Niles (‘Ted Lasso’), and children from their marriage Adeyinka Akrinrade (‘Top Boy’), Ola Orebiyi (‘Cherry’), Nneka Okoye (‘Grantchester’), as both factions vie for control of the family black hair and beauty empire, Flair & Glory.

Caught in the midst of the power struggle for control of Flair & Glory are Andre, played by CJ Beckford (‘The Trial of Christine Keeler’), Hermione Norris (‘Cold Feet’), who plays Stephen’s loyal PA, Maureen, and Stephen’s confidante and legal advisor, Gideon, played by Brendan Coyle (‘Downton Abbey’). British model Jourdan Dunn also stars as Davina in her breakout acting role.

All six episodes of the drama, commissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, will premiere exclusively on ITVX in the UK from 22nd December 2022.