Shania Twain adds extra date in Glasgow and a new show in Leeds

The ‘Queen of Me’ tour just keeps getting longer!

Published

Shania Twain
Credit: Netflix

Today, (November 28th) five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain announced adding 5 new dates to her highly anticipated 2023 Queen of Me Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will now hit 48 cities across 54 dates within North America and Europe next year. The newly announced dates include second nights added in Glasgow, along with a new show in Leeds.
 
The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday 28th April at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on 29th September at Leeds Arena in Leeds, UK. The tour marks the first-time fans will get to see the Queen of Country in nearly five years, following a wildly successful Las Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the global tour.


 
TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale starting Friday 2nd December at 10am local via LiveNation.co.uk
 
The tour celebrates Shania Twain’s upcoming album with the same title, releasing 3rd February 2023 via Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

