Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Alyssa Edwards announces UK tour dates for her ‘Becoming Alyssa’ tour

A must-see, tell-all, dance-all story is making its way to the UK in 2023.

Published

Alyssa Edwards
Credit: SJM Concerts

Following appearances on the Emmy-Award winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, Netflix series Dancing Queen, as well as America’s Got Talent and Alyssa’s Secret; Alyssa Edwards has announced that her critically acclaimed one-diva show will finally debut in the UK.  ‘Becoming Alyssa, The Life Story Of A Traveling Queen’ will be crossing the Atlantic in May 2023, including a date at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
 
Becoming Alyssa is an epic, must-see-tell-all dance-all story about her life growing up, her extraordinary drag career and incredible journey to finding love.

Alyssa Edwards
Credit: SJM Concerts


 
From Mesquite Texas to the global stage, Alyssa Edwards’ life is a spectacle. Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson, known by his stage name Alyssa Edwards, is an American entertainer, choreographer and television personality having appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 2, America’s Got Talent and his notable Netflix docuseries, Dancing Queen.
 
In 2012, Johnson was chosen as one of the 14 drag queens to compete on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where he immediately catapulted to fame for his candid testimonials, outrageous tongue-pops and quirky personality. Four years later, Johnson returned as one of 10 contestants in Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, where he stole the hearts of the audience, ultimately finishing as fourth runner-up.
 
Following her sold out, critically acclaimed stint at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s historic West End in 2021, Alyssa embarked on a 31 a cross-country US tour spanning from Los Angeles to New York City – with 31 cities in between. Entitled the Life, Love and Lashes Tour, this one-diva show was a non- stop adrenaline spectacle – pulling back the velvet curtain to reveal Alyssa’s most intimate secrets.
 
Hailed as the “sickening queen supreme” by The Times, the Alyssa Edwards persona has become a household name in many countries. Performing to fans throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Central and South America, Johnson balances his time between international bookings and teaching dance in his hometown of Mesquite, Texas, a small suburb of Dallas, where he owns and runs an award-winning dance studio, Beyond Belief Dance Company.
 
This is one truly unstoppable traveling queen ❤ Tickets go on sale Friday 2ndDecember at 09:00 via https://gigst.rs/AlyssaRM
 
 
Tue 02 May 2023              Birmingham Town Hall
Wed 03 May 2023             Cardiff St David’s Hall
Thu 04 May 2023              London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
Fri 05 May 2023                Manchester Opera House
Thu 11 May 2023              Edinburgh Queens Hall

In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Criminal Minds: Evolution Criminal Minds: Evolution

TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ to air on Disney+ in the UK from Friday

The much-loved series has a new iteration.

6 days ago
Teddy Robb Teddy Robb

EF Country

Teddy Robb hits the ground running as an independent artist with the release of new song ‘Pretty Things’

Evocative, atmospheric song from singer relaunching his career in style.

5 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman Bailey Zimmerman

EF Country

Interview: Bailey Zimmerman talks new EP ‘Leave a Light On’, influences & exploding onto the scene

Get to know Nashville's 'Next Big Thing' and his unique sound and style.

6 days ago
She Said She Said

Film

‘She Said’ review

Zoe Kazan & Carey Mulligan shine in the big screen adaptation of the Harvey Weinstein New York Times investigation.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you