Lainey Wilson debuts new track ‘New Friends’ on Yellowstone & adds it to her ‘Bell Bottom Country’ album

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year and CMT’s 2022 Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson debuted her original song ‘New Friends’ during episode 504 of Paramount Network’s smash hit series Yellowstone.

Now part of ‘Bell Bottom Country’, you can listen to the song below. Delicately and expertly, ‘New Friends’ paints a vivid picture of a girl who longs for a distraction, but also for another shot with the one who left. Wilson made her acting debut in the Season 5 premiere as a musician named Abby, a role co-creator Taylor Sheridan created specifically for her, and one that will continue to see her sing original music throughout the season. Wilson’s first original track featured in the new season “Smell Like Smoke” premiered during episode 503 on November 20th.

Last month, Wilson released her new album ‘Bell Bottom Country‘, which now features 16 tracks (with the inclusion of “New Friends”), including hit single, “Heart Like a Truck,” which is currently Top 15 and climbing, as well as “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Hold My Halo,” both of which will be featured later this season on Yellowstone.

On January 4th, 2023, Wilson will embark on her first headlining tour, the Country With A Flare Tour, which has already sold out in several major cities. Following, she’ll rejoin CMA 2022 Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs on all North American dates of his 2023 World Tour.

Tickets for Wilson’s Country With A Flare Tour are available at www.LaineyWilson.com.