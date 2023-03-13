Ronan Keating to stand in for Shania Twain on ‘Starstruck’

Boyzone frontman and solo star Ronan Keating will be joining the ‘Starstruck’ panel for two episodes it has been announced.

Keating will stand in for Shania Twain, who had to miss two episodes due to other work commitments. Fear not though, Twain will be back for the penultimate and final shows of the series.

Twain said, “I unfortunately missed two ‘Starstruck’ shows this season, but I’m hugely thankful and very lucky that a good friend of mine, Ronan Keating, was able to take my seat for those episodes! We’ve known each other for many years and I can tell you that Ronan will be the perfect judge – providing many laughs and great insight along the way. I’m SO excited to watch!”

Keating said, “Honoured that Shania entrusted me with the task of being a judge on ‘Starstruck’ and I happily took on the baton offering what I hope was constructive but yet supportive feedback. The contestants’ performances blew me away, it’s so exciting to see such wonderful singing talent and the fact that most of these contestants have never sung on a stage before is just incredible. I loved every second of it!”

‘Starstruck’ continues Saturday at 8.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.