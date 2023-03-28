‘Babylon’: Damien Chazelle & Margot Robbie talk about capturing classic Hollywood

‘Babylon’ from director Damien Chazelle does a fantastic job of capturing the magic of classic Hollywood and to celebrate its home entertainment release we’ve got a behind-the-scenes clip.

The short clip features Chazelle and star Margot Robbie talking about how the film captures the golden era of Hollywood. You can watch it at the top of this article.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Nominated for three Academy Awards®, including Best Original Score, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design, ‘Babylon’ is a must-see spectacle featuring outstanding work from a world-class cast and filmmaking team.

‘Babylon’ follows an ambitious cast of characters – The Silent Film Superstar (Brad Pitt), the Young Starlet (Margot Robbie), the Production Executive (Diego Calva), the Musical Sensation (Jovan Adepo) and the Alluring Powerhouse Performer (Li Jun Li) – who are striving to stay on top of the raucous, 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing.

Fans who buy the film on Digital, 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD™ or Blu-ray, will have access to over 40 minutes of behind-the-scenes interviews and deleted scenes to further illuminate how the cinematic tour-de-force was brought to life.

‘Babylon’ is available to Download & Keep now and on DVD, Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD™ from 3rd April 2023.