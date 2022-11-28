Connect with us

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Film

Film critic Leonard Maltin looks back on iconic ‘E.T.’ scream scene for the film’s 40th anniversary

The classic film is celebrating a big anniversary.

Published

‘E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial’ is celebrating its 40th anniversary and we’ve got a clip to share with you to mark the occasion.

In the clip film critic Leonard Maltin looks back at the film’s iconic scream scene where Gertie (Drew Barrymore) sees E.T. for the first time. The clip has become part of film history and in the clip Maltin talks about the reaction audiences have to the scene.

Released today (28th November) on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, the anniversary release showcases over 45 minutes of all-new bonus features including a retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy and a featurette with Steven Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of ‘E.T.’ 40 years later.

This release also includes all the original bonus features including deleted scenes, cast and filmmaker reunion, a discussion with John Williams about the iconic music from the film, and more.

Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy he befriends. Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home.

Watch the clip at the top of this article.

