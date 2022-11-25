Jennifer Lopez announces new album ‘This Is Me… Now’

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she will be releasing new album ‘This Is Me… Now’ in 2023.

The announcement comes after Lopez wiped her Instagram channel and changed her profile to black. Fans speculated that an announcement about new music was coming and they were right.

In a post on Lopez’s socials she’s shared a teaser that shows 2002’s ‘This Is Me… Then’ morphing into ‘This Is Me… Now’ and offers fans a snippet of the title track. In her post Lopez also confirmed the track listing as:

This Is Me … Now To Be Yours Mad in Love Can’t Get Enough Rebound not. going. anywhere. Dear Ben pt. ll Hummingbird Hearts and Flowers Broken Like Me This Time Around Midnight Trip to Vegas Greatest Love Story Never Told

‘This Is Me… Then’ was Lopez’s album about her then fiancé Ben Affleck and the new record will arrive following Lopez and Affleck’s reunion and subsequent marriage, 20 years later.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice that one of the tracks on the new records is ‘Dear Ben pt. II’, which is the follow-up to ‘This Is Me… Then’ album track ‘Dear Ben’.

No more information has been made available at the time of writing this and it’s unclear if there will be any features on the record, but as Lopez has always been a collaborative artist we’re sure there’ll be some guests on there.

Check out Lopez’s social post about the record below:

