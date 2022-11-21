‘Elemental’: teaser trailer and poster released for Disney and Pixar’s new film

The teaser trailer and poster have been released for Disney and Pixar’s new film ‘Elemental’.

The all-new original film is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The film is directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade.

‘Elemental’ releases on 16th June 2023. Watch the teaser at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below: