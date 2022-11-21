Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Elemental

Film

‘Elemental’: teaser trailer and poster released for Disney and Pixar’s new film

Feast your eyes on the first footage.

Published

The teaser trailer and poster have been released for Disney and Pixar’s new film ‘Elemental’.

The all-new original film is set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

The film is directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and features the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade.

‘Elemental’ releases on 16th June 2023. Watch the teaser at the top of this article and take a look at the poster below:

Elemental
Credit: Disney and Pixar

In this article:, ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ashley McBryde Ashley McBryde

EF Country

Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

We're not surprised! Thoroughly well deserved.

6 days ago
Isaac Hoskins Isaac Hoskins

EF Country

Interview: Isaac Hoskins on new album ‘Bender’ & getting 2 songs featured on ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

A new album and a featured musical role in the hottest TV show around. Life is good right now for Isaac Hoskins.

6 days ago
Ellie and Johannes Ellie and Johannes

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2022 week 9 Blackpool songs and dances revealed

The remaining couples are heading to the Tower Ballroom.

6 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Puss In Boots Comes To Adopt Me

Your chance to grab a free pet and accessories.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you