Pet Sim X Announces New Huge Monkey and Axolotl Plushies

Big Games announced today that two new huge plush pets will be going on sale tomorrow (17/11/22) There will be two new plushies to collect, the huge monkey and the huge axolotl.

They go on sale at 5 pm GMT and as of yet, prices haven’t been confirmed. I’ve been able to get hold of the previous plushie releases and they were both the same price £49.99 plus postage so I would presume that they will be similarly priced.

All of the previous plushies sold out pretty fast so if you want to get hold of them be sure to head over to the official Big Games website tomorrow.