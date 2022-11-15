Ashley McBryde wins the CMA International Artist of the Year award for 2022

The Country Music Association presented its 2022 CMA International Artist Achievement Award to Country star and three-time CMA Award winner Ashley McBryde during events surrounding “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” last week.



McBryde was surprised with the industry honor backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville ahead of her CMA Awards rehearsal by CMA Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Trahern, and Milly Olykan, CMA Vice President, International Relations & Development.





“Since the first time I was lucky enough to play abroad when C2C took a chance on me in 2018, I have fallen in love with the international fans,” says McBryde. “I’ve told them over and over that as long as they keep showing up, I’ll keep showing up. That is still true today. I am honored and so proud to be receiving this award and I promise to continue to be the best ambassador that I can be for Country Music all over the world.”



“Ashley has had an eye on developing her international presence since the beginning of her career,” says Trahern. “She is a true example of an artist committed to building an international audience, and we are beyond thrilled to present her with this year’s award.”



“Throughout multiple international tours, Ashley has prioritized various promotional opportunities while traveling to many territories, from presenting on radio shows to guest appearances in film,” says Olykan. “With international travel halted for an extended period due to the pandemic, Ashley made a point to get back across the pond as soon as borders reopened, performing earlier this year at the U.K.’s C2C: Country to Country festival and headlining her own tour there in May. We are so happy to see her recognized with this honor.”



The CMA International Artist Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievement by a United States-based artist who has demonstrated the most significant creative growth, development and promotion of the Country Music industry outside of the United States during the eligibility period. After performing at C2C in March 2022, McBryde embarked on an eight-date headlining run, selling out shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Brighton. McBryde also performed at C2C festivals in 2018 and 2019, as well as 2019’s CMC Rocks in Australia, where she will return in 2023. She also joined Luke Combs as support on his 2018 U.K. tour ahead of her first U.K. headlining tour in 2019.



Watch McBryde’s performance on “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” on any of the international broadcasts listed below:



Australia: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2:30 PM (Nine Network)

Germany: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 11:45 PM (RTLup)

Mexico: Sunday, Nov. 27, 4:00 PM (Canal 6)

Norway: Thursday, Dec. 15 (NRK)

U.K.: Friday, Nov. 18, 10:40 PM (BBC 4 and iPlayer)