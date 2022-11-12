‘The Traitors’ hosted by Claudia Winkleman to debut on BBC One this month

New nail-biting psychological reality competition ‘The Traitors’ will debut on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 29th November 2022 at 9.30pm.

Host Claudia Winkleman greets 22 strangers as they arrive at a beautiful castle in the Scottish Highlands to play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000.

But hidden amongst them are The Traitors whose job is to secretly murder a player every night, without getting caught.

It’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to try to detect who the traitors are, and banish them from the game, before they become their next victim.

For the lucky ones who survive to the end, they have the chance of winning that life-changing cash. But if a Traitor remains undetected, they’ll take all the money.

The second episode will be broadcast on Wednesday 30th November at 9.15pm and the third episode will follow on Thursday 1st December at 9pm on BBC One.