Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’ season 2 to launch on Channel 4 in December

The unusual series is back for another season.

Published

Walter Presents: Partisan
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing season 2 of ‘Partisan’ to Channel 4 and All 4 in December.

One of the most unusual Scandi Noirs is back with a vengeance. Think ‘Midsommar’ (2019) but set in a gated farming community with something to hide…

The gated community of Jordnära is covering its tracks after discovering an infiltrator among them. The damage caused by the partisan has changed the conditions for the community, who suddenly face challenging financial times, forcing them to make some drastic decisions to keep their insidious plan alive.

Meanwhile, they’re trying to find the lost sisters to bring Jordnära back to its former glory. However, their plans face resistance when a suspicious accident with connections to Jordnära occurs, making the local police launch an investigation. What seems like an accident hides more than expected, and while digging closer to the truth, the reality they face gets darker than imagined.

The series was created by Amir Cahmdin and Fares Fares. It stars Anna Björk, Sofia Karemyr, and Johan Rheborg.

‘Partisan’ won best series at the Cannes International Series Festival and stars the multi-award winning actor Fares Fares who also co-wrote the series with creator Amir Chamdin. Viewers may recognise Fares from his role in the blockbuster movie ‘Rogue One: Star Wars’ and Johan Rheborg from Walter Presents: ‘Agatha Christie’s Hjerson’.

Walter Presents: ‘Partisan’ season 2 will launch with its first episode on Channel 4 at midnight on 12th December 2022. The full boxset will be available on All 4 from 9th December.

