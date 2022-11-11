ITV commissions new comedy series ‘Changing Ends’ starring Alan Carr

ITV has announced the commission of ‘Changing Ends’, a six-part autobiographical comedy starring Alan Carr.

Made by Baby Cow Productions (‘Gavin & Stacey’), ‘Changing Ends’ is written by Carr and Simon Carlyle (‘Two Doors Down’). It is based on Carr’s own life in Northampton in the 80s, growing up as the song of a fourth division football manager.

Carr will star in the series as himself in present day, whilst taking on the role of young Alan is rising star Oliver Savell (‘Belfast’), with further casting announced nearer transmission.

The comedy series will be more than just a trip down memory lane, it’s a love letter to a time and a town where things weren’t always so inclusive. Told with warmth and wit, it follows Carr’s journey through puberty, adolescence, and finally self-discovery, all against the backdrop of Thatcher’s Britain.

As showcased in many of Carr’s stand-up shows, his experience as a gay teenager in the East Midlands is a veritable treasure trove with a rich comedic seam, whether it’s his sexual awakenings, his daily battle with bullies or navigating the highs and lows of fourth division football. It’s about school and family, Kevin Keegan and George Michael, and figuring out who you are when your family are Match of the Day and you’re a bit Miss Marple.

Carr said, “Well if someone had told little old me back in Northampton in the mid 80’s that ITV would give me my own sitcom based on my life I would have choked on my Flumps. Super proud that I can share my story with you – expect lots of giggles, pathos and nostalgia and believe it or not football – who knew?!”

ITV’s Head of Comedy, Nana Hughes said, “Alan Carr’s ‘Changing Ends’ brings a hilarious 1980s nostalgic comedy to ITV. Audiences are in for a treat as Alan & Simon have been able to mine plenty of comedy from these formative years!”

Baby Cow’s CEO Sarah Monteith said, “Behind the best comedy there’s often an unconventional voice trying to say something. That’s what Baby Cow is about and that’s what this show is for, standing up for inclusivity and celebrating difference. We’re very proud of it.”

The series will start filming in early 2023 for transmission on ITV later that year.