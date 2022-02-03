Wallows Announce new album “Tell Me That It’s Over” for release in March

Wallows will release second album “Tell Me That It’s Over” on 25th March 2022 it has been announced.

Fans can hear new single ‘Especially You’ right now on streaming and download services. The song features a video directed by Jason Lester.

“Tell Me That It’s Over” is produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and sees the band exploring lo-fi post-punk, indie-folk and early-90s dance-pop psychedelia.

On the meaning behind album single ‘Especially You’ Dylan Minnette says, “It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch. It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

“Tell Me That It’s Over” is the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’ and the 2020 EP ‘Remote’.

Credit: Atlantic Records

The track list for “Tell Me That It’s Over” is:

Hard to Believe I Don’t Want to Talk Especially You At the End of the Day Marvelous Permanent Price Missing Out Hurts Me That’s What I Get Guitar Romantic Search Adventure

Wallows will be heading to the UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, along with special guests Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A and Hatchie later this year and in 2023. The dates are:

August 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy ~

November 5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall =

November 8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum #

November 10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre #

November 11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall #

2023

January 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre ^

January 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy ^

January 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy ^

January 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton ^

January 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivredenburg ^

January 22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique ^

January 23 – Paris, FR – La Cigale ^

January 25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali ^

January 26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

January 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle ^

January 29 – Berlin, DE – Astra ^

January 30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall ^

January 31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik ^

February 2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega ^

February 3 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben Fryshuset ^

February 5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena ^

* w/ Spill Tab

+ w/ Jordana

# w/ Hatchie

^ w/ May-A