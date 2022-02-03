Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Wallows

Music

Wallows Announce new album “Tell Me That It’s Over” for release in March

The band has also released new single ‘Especially You’.

Published

Wallows will release second album “Tell Me That It’s Over” on 25th March 2022 it has been announced.

Fans can hear new single ‘Especially You’ right now on streaming and download services. The song features a video directed by Jason Lester.

“Tell Me That It’s Over” is produced by Ariel Rechtshaid (Vampire Weekend, Haim, Adele) and sees the band exploring lo-fi post-punk, indie-folk and early-90s dance-pop psychedelia.

On the meaning behind album single ‘Especially You’ Dylan Minnette says, “It’s about when you’re in the early stages of a relationship and you get so worried that the other person’s mind will change at the flip of a switch. It’s about stressing over the smallest things for no reason, but it’s definitely self-aware about the fact that I’m doing this all to myself.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Tell Me That It’s Over” is the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Nothing Happens’ and the 2020 EP ‘Remote’.

Wallows - Tell Me That It's Over
Credit: Atlantic Records

The track list for “Tell Me That It’s Over” is:

  1. Hard to Believe
  2. I Don’t Want to Talk
  3. Especially You
  4. At the End of the Day
  5. Marvelous
  6. Permanent Price
  7. Missing Out
  8. Hurts Me
  9. That’s What I Get
  10. Guitar Romantic Search Adventure

Wallows will be heading to the UK, Europe, Australia & New Zealand, along with special guests Spill Tab, Jordana, May-A and Hatchie later this year and in 2023. The dates are:

August 26 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

August 27 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

August 28 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy ~

November 5 – Auckland, NZ – Auckland Town Hall =

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

November 8 – Melbourne, AU – The Forum #

November 10 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre #

November 11 – Brisbane, AU – The Fortitude Music Hall #

2023

January 9 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia Theatre ^

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

January 10 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 11 – Manchester, UK – Academy ^

January 13 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Academy ^

January 14 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 15 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy ^

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

January 17 – Bournemouth, UK – O2 Academy ^

January 18 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton ^

January 21 – Utrecht, NL – Tivolivredenburg ^

January 22 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique ^

January 23 – Paris, FR – La Cigale ^

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

January 25 – Milan, IT – Magazzini Generali ^

January 26 – Zurich, CH – X-Tra ^

January 27 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle ^

January 29 – Berlin, DE – Astra ^

January 30 – Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall ^

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

January 31 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik ^

February 2 – Copenhagen, DK – Vega ^

February 3 – Stockholm, SE – Klubben Fryshuset ^

February 5 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan Arena ^

* w/ Spill Tab

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

+ w/ Jordana

# w/ Hatchie 

^ w/ May-A

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Ricky Martin Ricky Martin

Music

Watch: Ricky Martin shares steamy video for new single ‘Otra Noche en L.A.’

The Latin icon drops a catchy new song.

6 days ago
Janet Jackson Janet Jackson

Music

Janet Jackson’s Albums Ranked

Go deep into Janet Jackson's back catalogue as we rank her studio albums

6 days ago
Brent Cobb Brent Cobb

EF Country

Interview: Brent Cobb discusses the inspiration behind his gospel album ‘And Now, Let’s Turn to Page’

We talk to the Country singer-songwriter about his first gospel album.

6 days ago
Adam Shoenfeld Adam Shoenfeld

EF Country

Interview: Adam Shoenfeld opens up about the road to his debut solo album ‘All The Birds Sing’

The legendary Nashville guitarist is stepping into the solo spotlight.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2021 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you