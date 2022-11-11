Connect with us

Becky Hill

Music

Becky Hill releases stripped back cover of ‘Only You’ from the McDonald’s Christmas Advert

Take a listen to her stunning rendition.

Published

Becky Hill has released a stripped-back cover of Yazoo’s 1982 classic ‘Only You’, which features in the McDonald’s Christmas Advert.

Created by Tom Hooper, the Oscar winning director of ‘The Kings Speech’ , the 60 second advert serves as a stark reminder that Christmas isn’t for the big, expensive, or flashy – it’s the little moments of togetherness which really help you to get into the spirit of Christmas.

Set to Hill’s atmospheric rendition of ‘Only You’, the magical film follows the story of a young boy and his loving mum, who both get swept up in the anticipation of Christmas in different ways. He’s busy getting carried away with the innocent excitement of an ever-growing Christmas list, and she’s busy trying to make sure all the preparations are ticked off her mental list. This all culminates on Christmas Eve, when an unexpected visit to McDonald’s reminds them both that at Christmas – it’s the little things that mean the most.

The McDonald’s Christmas Advert 2022 is set to premiere during ITV’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ on Sunday 13th November.

10 pence from every download of Hill’s ‘Only You’ (From The McDonald’s Christmas Advert 2022 in the UK from now until Spring 2023 will be donated to BBC Children in Need.

“I am so pleased to be working with McDonald’s once again for this year’s Christmas campaign. This year in particular so many families and young people are struggling with the cost of living and I’m so glad that 10p from every download is donated directly to BBC Children in Need – it’s humbling to see the work that this fantastic charity does and I’m proud to play my part in supporting the young people it helps,” comments Hill

This is the second time Hill has partnered with McDonald’s for the Xmas season. She made Alphaville’s tear-jerking ‘Forever Young’ her own with a stripped back version for The McDonald’s Christmas Advert 2020.

The track went on to become Hill’s 10th Top 40 record and has accumulated over 9.9 million streams to date.

