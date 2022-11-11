Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra release Christmas single ‘The Christmas Waltz’

Jeff Goldblum is back with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra in tow for new Christmas song ‘The Christmas Waltz’.

Released today via Decca Records, the song is a welcome return to music for Goldblum and it showcases his distinctive voice as he takes to the mic to sing lead.

Goldblum, who celebrated turning 70 just last month, says: “Our purpose is a mighty one. We rejoice in life for its own sake. Was I wearing a hat?”

The song was originally written for Frank Sinatra, who requested a new Christmas song and recorded it for the first time in 1954. As ever, Goldblum brings his inimitable wit and charm, the band bring their dazzling jazz licks, and together they deliver the feel and the swing.

The new single is not the only thing launching today. Fans will be thrilled to know that Goldblum is entering the world of TikTok, revealing his first post, in true Goldblumian style.

With his two No.1 jazz albums – his debut, ‘The Capitol Studios Sessions’ in 2018 and follow up ‘I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This’ in 2019 – Goldblum has established himself in the music world.

His televised live set at Glastonbury 2019 was hailed as one of the festival’s most iconic moments of all-time, and he received glowing reviews.