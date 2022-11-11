Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ returning for seasons 3 and 4 in December

The crime solver is back for two more seasons before Christmas.

Published

'Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schivone'
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is delivering all the early Christmas gifts this year with the news that ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ will be back for a third and fourth season on All 4.

The series stars Marco Giallini, Ernesto D’Argenio and Francesco Acquaroli, and it was created by Antonio Manzini.

Increasingly isolated in the alpine Aosta, exiled Deputy Police Commissioner Rocco Schiavone is back solving crimes with unorthodox methods in Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders’. 

When an ex-priest is found dead in the mountains, Rocco calls in sick and decides to work from his sofa. But he still has personal issues to face. Whilst Rocco hunts down a murderer, he is finally ready to deal with his own demons and finds the courage to return to the real world. As the detective navigates the old world he was exiled from, the gruesome murders don’t stop! The fiery detective is determined to solve complex cases while untangling the complexities of his own life.

Italian actor Marco Giallini plays the foul-mouthed Rocco Schiavone and is a big star in Italy, having picked up 8 awards and 15 nominations.

Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ seasons 3 and 4 will be available as boxsets on All 4 from 9th December 2022.

In this article:,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Cody Johnson Cody Johnson

EF Country

Cody Johnson announces new live album for December release

Pre-order this rocking new release from one of Country's rising stars.

4 days ago
British Lion British Lion

Music

Classic rockers British Lion announce UK tour with AOR legends Coney Hatch

What a great way to start the new year if you like classic Rock and AOR.

21 hours ago
Brantley Gilbert Brantley Gilbert

EF Country

Brantley Gilbert releases new album ‘So Help Me God’ this week

New 10 track collection is out on Thursday.

4 days ago
Top Gun: Maverick Top Gun: Maverick

Film

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ blu-ray review

A breathtaking cinematic spectacle, a sequel that surpasses the original, and the best film of 2022 all-in-one

4 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you