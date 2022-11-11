Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ returning for seasons 3 and 4 in December

Walter Presents is delivering all the early Christmas gifts this year with the news that ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ will be back for a third and fourth season on All 4.

The series stars Marco Giallini, Ernesto D’Argenio and Francesco Acquaroli, and it was created by Antonio Manzini.

Increasingly isolated in the alpine Aosta, exiled Deputy Police Commissioner Rocco Schiavone is back solving crimes with unorthodox methods in Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders’.

When an ex-priest is found dead in the mountains, Rocco calls in sick and decides to work from his sofa. But he still has personal issues to face. Whilst Rocco hunts down a murderer, he is finally ready to deal with his own demons and finds the courage to return to the real world. As the detective navigates the old world he was exiled from, the gruesome murders don’t stop! The fiery detective is determined to solve complex cases while untangling the complexities of his own life.

Italian actor Marco Giallini plays the foul-mouthed Rocco Schiavone and is a big star in Italy, having picked up 8 awards and 15 nominations.

Walter Presents: ‘Ice Cold Murders: Rocco Schiavone’ seasons 3 and 4 will be available as boxsets on All 4 from 9th December 2022.