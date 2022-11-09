Walter Presents: ‘Seaside Hotel’ Season 4 coming to All 4 in December

Walter Presents is bringing season 4 of the hugely popular period drama ‘Seaside Hotel’ to All 4 from 2nd December 2022.

Starring Rosaline Mynster, Amalie Dollerup, Lars Ranthe and Morten Hemmingsen, the series was created by Hanna Lundblad and Stig Thorsboe.

Don’t be fooled by the dreamy landscape in which the series is set as more deliciously dark secrets are uncovered this season.

It’s summer 1931 by the North Sea and Fie is now in charge of daily management at the hotel. The newspapers are full of articles about the world crisis, but this doesn’t stop regulars from flooding in. The idyllic bathing hotel welcomes some regulars intending to escape the chaos. Fie’s younger sister Ane arrives at the hotel after being fired by the priest’s wife. She starts to work at the hotel but makes a number of unfortunate mistakes which have uncomfortable consequences.

Mrs Aurlands seeks childcare from her son’s biological father, Mr Weyse, which has an unexpected effect on the otherwise self-absorbed actor. Two of the maids fall ill and subsequently a fear arises among the staff that there is something sinister in the hotel food. And relationships blossom between a few unlikely pairings…

The series remains one of the highest rating series on Denmark’s TV2 and it won the Audience Award at the Danish Film Awards 2020.