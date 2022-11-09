Connect with us

The CMA reveal early winners at the 56th awards ceremony

Winners in two categories announced ahead of tonight’s ceremony.

Published

CMA Awards
Credit: CMA

The countdown is on! With “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” airing in just a few short hours, early winners were revealed this morning in two categories. Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce earn trophies for their CMA Musical Event of the Year nomination, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, while Cody Johnson takes home the win for CMA Music Video of the Year, directed by Dustin Haney.  

The announcement took place live on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” as the show broadcasted live from Bridgestone Plaza in downtown Nashville. Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban took the stage to perform a medley of “Better Life,” “Long Hot Summer,” “Raise ‘Em Up,” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” along with additional performances of “Brown Eyes Baby” and “Wasted Time.” Catch CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning giving viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at this year’s show.

With unforgettable performances from some of the biggest names in music, “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” airs live TONIGHT (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC. There will be highlights shown on the BBC on November 18th at 10.40pm for those of us across the Atlantic. 

