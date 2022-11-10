All the winners from a big night in Nashville at the 56th CMA awards

There were some surprises and some predictable moments at the CMA awards in Nashville last night. Lainey Wilson was the big winner, walking away with both New Artists and Female Vocalist of the Year. The latter is a huge win for Lainey when you look at the quality of vocalists that she beat.
Entertainer of the Year was (sorry, Carrie Underwood fans) always going to be between Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen and having seen Combs at both the C2C festival and the CMAFest last year I’ve got to say it’s a well deserved win for the big guy. Album of the Year, however? Hmmmmm. Not so sure about that one. We found Combs’ this album to be a little predictable and a tad generic in terms it sounding exactly like every other Luke Combs release to date. Also predictable was Chris Stapleton as Male Vocalist. Another year, another award for Country’s silent assassin!
The full list of winners is below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs *WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *WINNER
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs *WINNER
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson *WINNER
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *WINNER
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson *WINNER