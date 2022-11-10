All the winners from a big night in Nashville at the 56th CMA awards

Connect with us

The full list of winners from a big night in Nashville

CMA awards
Credit: TERRY WYATT/WIREIMAGE (2); MICHAEL LOCCISANO/GETTY

There were some surprises and some predictable moments at the CMA awards in Nashville last night. Lainey Wilson was the big winner, walking away with both New Artists and Female Vocalist of the Year. The latter is a huge win for Lainey when you look at the quality of vocalists that she beat.

Entertainer of the Year was (sorry, Carrie Underwood fans) always going to be between Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen and having seen Combs at both the C2C festival and the CMAFest last year I’ve got to say it’s a well deserved win for the big guy. Album of the Year, however? Hmmmmm. Not so sure about that one. We found Combs’ this album to be a little predictable and a tad generic in terms it sounding exactly like every other Luke Combs release to date. Also predictable was Chris Stapleton as Male Vocalist. Another year, another award for Country’s silent assassin!

The full list of winners is below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs  *WINNER

Miranda Lambert 

Chris Stapleton 

Carrie Underwood 

Morgan Wallen 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *WINNER

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR  

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs *WINNER

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris 

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert 

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson 

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion 

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR   

Miranda Lambert 

Ashley McBryde 

Carly Pearce 

Carrie Underwood 

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 

Eric Church 

Luke Combs 

Cody Johnson 

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A 

Little Big Town 

Midland 

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn 

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay 

LOCASH 

Maddie & Tae 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY 

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood 

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde  *WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle  *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar 

Brent Mason, Guitar 

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo 

Derek Wells, Guitar 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson  *WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

HARDY 

Walker Hayes 

Cody Johnson 

Parker McCollum 

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

