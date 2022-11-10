All the winners from a big night in Nashville at the 56th CMA awards

There were some surprises and some predictable moments at the CMA awards in Nashville last night. Lainey Wilson was the big winner, walking away with both New Artists and Female Vocalist of the Year. The latter is a huge win for Lainey when you look at the quality of vocalists that she beat.

Entertainer of the Year was (sorry, Carrie Underwood fans) always going to be between Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen and having seen Combs at both the C2C festival and the CMAFest last year I’ve got to say it’s a well deserved win for the big guy. Album of the Year, however? Hmmmmm. Not so sure about that one. We found Combs’ this album to be a little predictable and a tad generic in terms it sounding exactly like every other Luke Combs release to date. Also predictable was Chris Stapleton as Male Vocalist. Another year, another award for Country’s silent assassin!

The full list of winners is below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs *WINNER

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *WINNER

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs *WINNER

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson *WINNER

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson *WINNER