One of Nashville’s brightest new artists, Nate Smith, announces debut album release date

Nate Smith has announced that he will release his debut, self-titled album on February 17. We last talked to Nate back in May of this year and you can read that interview here.

“It has been so much fun making this album, and I really believe in every one of these songs,” Nate said. “Releasing an album has always been a goal of mine, but at the end of the day it’s really not about me. It’s about being able to reach other people with music that means something.” He adds that his mission with his music is to be a “conduit of hope”; a selfless and passionate driving force that’s thematic in his songs. “I’m not trying to be cool, or reinvent the wheel, or chase musical trends…I’m going after the heart of the matter.”

The album includes his current single “Whiskey On You,” which is Gold-certified and Top 15 and climbing at country radio, as well as recent releases “I Found You” and “I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven.”

Nate’s journey to Nashville and the challenges he endured along the way are traceable in his gravelly tone, including losing his hometown of Paradise, CA to Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive fire in the state’s history. Following the fire, Nate turned to music to cope, eventually inspiring a cross-country road trip to Nashville to pursue music fulltime. Coincidentally, the announcement of his debut album arrives on the four-year anniversary of the start of the fire (Nov. 8, 2018).

Through all the hardships, the rising star found purpose and hope. Like Nate, the 20-song collection is honest, raw, real, and threaded together with optimism. While each song tells its own story, Nate unveils two sides of his artistry through the project: deep, heartfelt ballads and fun-loving, drink in the air, country jams. The two are intertwined with undeniable hooks and his signature velvet thunder vocals.

Last week, Nate shared that he will be joining Thomas Rhett on his HOME TEAM TOUR 23. The tour will kick off May 4 in Des Moines, IA, and will hit a total of 40 cities next summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10am local. Additionally, Nate was recently named the final member of the Grand Ole Opry’s NextStage Class of 2022, where he’ll take the stage on November 20 for their Opry NextStage Live In Concert show.