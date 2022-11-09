Stream Becky Hill’s ‘YOU / ME / US’ closing party from Ibiza Rocks later this month on On Air

Becky Hill spent the summer headlining and curating a weekly pool party at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel titled ‘YOU / ME / US’ and later this month you’ll be able to stream the closing party.

The BRIT Award winner has teamed up with On Air, who were there to capture the closing-party performance, offering fans around the world a poolside view of this not to be missed performance from the dance music powerhouse.

The show was recorded in 4K UHD Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos technologies. It will be available to stream from 7pm on 24th November 2022 and will then be available to stream for 48 hours on demand.

Tickets are available from £6.99 now – https://onair.events/becky-hill-you-me-us

Talking about the show, Becky explains “I’ve always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!”

“YOU / ME / US (lyrics taken from my song ‘I Could Get Used To This’) is my vision of what a rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU / ME / US is all about”.

Hill has written and performed on 16 UK Top 40 singles, including five Top 10 singles and one UK number one. She has amassed more than 3.2 billion streams on Spotify alone and her debut album ‘Only Honest on the Weekend’ peaked at number 7 on the UK Album Chart.

As part of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees, On Air will be planting one tree for every ticket purchased from their website for the Becky Hill ‘YOU / ME / US’ show.