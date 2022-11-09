Connect with us

Music

Regina Belle releases festive collection ‘My Colorful Christmas’

The powerhouse vocalist releases a stunning new record.

Published

Regina Belle
Credit: Tashi3 Entertainment

Regina Belle has released her new holiday album ‘My Colorful Christmas’.

Available now through all digital outlets, the record is released by Belle’s label Tashi3 Entertainment and distributed through Altavoz Distribution. It features 10 tracks including classics such as ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ and ‘Away in the Manger’, along with new song ‘I Had to Leave (A Song From Bernie)’, that she co-wrote with her late brother Bernard.

The album also features a duet between Belle and her daughter Sydni Battle on ‘A Baby Changes Everything’.

‘My Colorful Christmas’ was launched with the lead single ‘A Cradle in Bethlehem’, a cover of the Nat King Cole classic that is Belle’s favourite holiday song.

Belle says of the album, “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for many years, but never got around to it. Thanksgiving to New Year’s is my favorite time of the year. The music, the closeness of family, everything the season represents, means so much to me.”

Belle became internationally renowned with her chart-topping duet ‘A Whole New World’ with Peabo Bryson, taken from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’.

Regina Belle - My Colorful Christmas
Credit: Tashi3 Entertainment

The track list for ‘My Colorful Christmas’ is:

1. Silent Night

2. O Little Town Of Bethlehem

3. A Cradle in Bethlehem

4. Hark The Herald

5. A Baby Changes Everything-feat. Sydni Battle

6. O Come All Ye Faithful

7. The First Noel

8. Away In A Manger

9.  Auld Lang Syne

10. I Had To Leave (A Song from Bernie)

