Kelly Rowland and Years & Years confirmed as Mighty Hoopla 2023 headliners

Mighty Hoopla will return in 2023 and today it’s been announced that Kelly Rowland and Years & Years are set to headline.

Taking place on Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4th June, the festival is sure to be a highlight in any pop fan’s calendar.

Rowland, best-known as one third of Destiny’s Child, will headline on Saturday, while Years & Years aka Olly Alexander will headline on Sunday.

Also announced today are global chart-topping group Aqua, who will bring their iconic pop hits ‘Barbie Girl’ and ‘Doctor Jones’ to the Main Stage. Elsewhere on the Main Stage is S-Club 7 member turned solo artist Rachel Stevens and Australian electro-pop duo Confidence Man, who will once again delight the Mighty Hoopla crowds following a high-energy set in 2022. The line-up also includes ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ hit-maker Sophie Ellis-Bextor, R&B Soul legend Beverley Knight and 00’s music trailblazer Natasha Bedingfield.

Speaking about Mighty Hoopla 2023, Sunday’s headliner Olly Alexander said: “I’m very very excited to be back headlining the very fab queer extravaganza that is Mighty Hoopla! It’s been amazing to watch the festival grow over the years and I’m really thrilled to be part of such a stellar line-up of artists I really love!! I promise to bring pleather, giant toilet cubicles, PVC and the gayest show ever to Brockwell Park. Together our collective gay power will be unmatched! It’s going to be really sexy and fun and I can’t wait!’”

The full list of performers announced today are:

Main Stage A-Z

Aqua

Confidence Man

Jake Shears

Kelis

Natasha Bedingfield

Rachel Stevens



Candy Crush Arena

Beverley Knight

Sophie Ellis-Bextor



Plus A-Z

911

Clea

Jamelia

Jayde Adams

Samantha Mumba

Shola Ama

Snap!

Soul II Soul

Vengaboys



The Bump

Kiddy Smile

Krystal Klear

Midland b2b Dan Beaumont



Plus A-Z

Arielle Free

Bestley

Gina Breeze

Hifi Sean

Jaguar

Joshua James

Lexii

Queer House Party

Sue Veneers



Further Line-up Addition A-Z

A Man To Pet

Artful Dodger

Belot

Big Gay Songbook

Bourgeois & Maurice

Callum Crighton

Dagny

Denise Van Outen

Diane Chorley

DJ Luck & MC Neat

Donnie Sunshine

Drag Energy

Ekkah

Emo Drag Kings & Queens

Eurovision Party

Faggamuffin

Fancy Shews!

Femme Fraîche

Frame Workout

George Michael Disco

Harry Gay

Haus Of Dons

Jonjo Jury

Kandi Shop

Kinky Kabaret

Lads

Lauren & The Poles

Leo Kalyan

Lips Choir

Louis II

Lounge Onyx

Love Potion No.9

Majorettes

Malika Green

Mark Ashley Dupe

Maxi More

Mel Blatt

Mimi’s

Mr Theo

Naked Presents

Nimmo

Oli Keens

Outhaus

Polyglamous

Princess Julia

Queer Bruk

Queerly Come Dancing

Ronnie Joice

Ryan Lanji

Swiftogeddon

Tanya Sassi

Taylor Trash

The Cocoa Butter Club

The Envy Show

The eX Idol ft. Chico, Daine Vicker, Marcus Collins & Seann Miley Moore

The Grand’s Dream Team

The Karaoke Hole

Thicc

Toby Corton

Tom Aspaul

Tom Rasmussen

U OK Hun?

What She Said

Woof

Saturday tickets start from £69.50 + booking fee, Sunday tickets start from £54.50 + booking fee, and Weekend tickets start from £114.50 + booking fee. With a huge amount of tickets sold already, fans will want to act quick to ensure they secure their place at this year’s Mighty Hoopla!

