Kelly Rowland and Years & Years confirmed as Mighty Hoopla 2023 headliners

Mighty Hoopla will return in 2023 and today it’s been announced that Kelly Rowland and Years & Years are set to headline.
Taking place on Saturday 3rd June and Sunday 4th June, the festival is sure to be a highlight in any pop fan’s calendar.
Rowland, best-known as one third of Destiny’s Child, will headline on Saturday, while Years & Years aka Olly Alexander will headline on Sunday.
Also announced today are global chart-topping group Aqua, who will bring their iconic pop hits ‘Barbie Girl’ and ‘Doctor Jones’ to the Main Stage. Elsewhere on the Main Stage is S-Club 7 member turned solo artist Rachel Stevens and Australian electro-pop duo Confidence Man, who will once again delight the Mighty Hoopla crowds following a high-energy set in 2022. The line-up also includes ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ hit-maker Sophie Ellis-Bextor, R&B Soul legend Beverley Knight and 00’s music trailblazer Natasha Bedingfield.
Speaking about Mighty Hoopla 2023, Sunday’s headliner Olly Alexander said: “I’m very very excited to be back headlining the very fab queer extravaganza that is Mighty Hoopla! It’s been amazing to watch the festival grow over the years and I’m really thrilled to be part of such a stellar line-up of artists I really love!! I promise to bring pleather, giant toilet cubicles, PVC and the gayest show ever to Brockwell Park. Together our collective gay power will be unmatched! It’s going to be really sexy and fun and I can’t wait!’”
The full list of performers announced today are:
Main Stage A-Z
Aqua
Confidence Man
Jake Shears
Kelis
Natasha Bedingfield
Rachel Stevens
Candy Crush Arena
Beverley Knight
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Plus A-Z
911
Clea
Jamelia
Jayde Adams
Samantha Mumba
Shola Ama
Snap!
Soul II Soul
Vengaboys
The Bump
Kiddy Smile
Krystal Klear
Midland b2b Dan Beaumont
Plus A-Z
Arielle Free
Bestley
Gina Breeze
Hifi Sean
Jaguar
Joshua James
Lexii
Queer House Party
Sue Veneers
Further Line-up Addition A-Z
A Man To Pet
Artful Dodger
Belot
Big Gay Songbook
Bourgeois & Maurice
Callum Crighton
Dagny
Denise Van Outen
Diane Chorley
DJ Luck & MC Neat
Donnie Sunshine
Drag Energy
Ekkah
Emo Drag Kings & Queens
Eurovision Party
Faggamuffin
Fancy Shews!
Femme Fraîche
Frame Workout
George Michael Disco
Harry Gay
Haus Of Dons
Jonjo Jury
Kandi Shop
Kinky Kabaret
Lads
Lauren & The Poles
Leo Kalyan
Lips Choir
Louis II
Lounge Onyx
Love Potion No.9
Majorettes
Malika Green
Mark Ashley Dupe
Maxi More
Mel Blatt
Mimi’s
Mr Theo
Naked Presents
Nimmo
Oli Keens
Outhaus
Polyglamous
Princess Julia
Queer Bruk
Queerly Come Dancing
Ronnie Joice
Ryan Lanji
Swiftogeddon
Tanya Sassi
Taylor Trash
The Cocoa Butter Club
The Envy Show
The eX Idol ft. Chico, Daine Vicker, Marcus Collins & Seann Miley Moore
The Grand’s Dream Team
The Karaoke Hole
Thicc
Toby Corton
Tom Aspaul
Tom Rasmussen
U OK Hun?
What She Said
Woof
Saturday tickets start from £69.50 + booking fee, Sunday tickets start from £54.50 + booking fee, and Weekend tickets start from £114.50 + booking fee. With a huge amount of tickets sold already, fans will want to act quick to ensure they secure their place at this year’s Mighty Hoopla!