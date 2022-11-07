Macklemore announces UK and European dates for ‘The Ben Tour’

Macklemore is bringing ‘The Ben Tour’ to the UK and Europe in 2023 it has been confirmed.

In support of his upcoming album ‘BEN’, which will be released on 3rd March 2023, the 19-date European tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Tuesday 4th April 2023 at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The tour will then visit cities in UK, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark before wrapping in Oslo, Norway on Tuesday, 9th May.

The tour announcement follows the release of ‘Faithful’ feat. NLE Choppa, the latest track to be lifted from ‘BEN’.

‘The Ben Tour’ dates are:

Tuesday, 4 April Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Friday, 7 April Glasgow, UK O2 Academy

Sunday, 9 April Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

Tuesday, 11 April Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

Wednesday, 12 April London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

Sunday, 16 April Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

Monday, 17 April Brussels, Belgium Forest National

Tuesday, 18 April Paris, France Zenith

Friday, 21 April Cologne, Germany Palladium

Saturday, 22 April Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall

Monday, 24 April Munich, Germany Zenith

Tuesday, 25 April Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle

Thursday, 27 April Hamburg, Germany Edel Optics Arena

Saturday, 29 April Warsaw, Poland EXPO XXI Hall 1

Sunday, 30 April Vienna, Austria Stadthalle

Tuesday, 2 May Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall

Thursday, 4 May Milan, Italy Alcatraz

Sunday, 7 May Copenhagen, Denmark Vega Main Hall

Tuesday, 9 May Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene

General On Sale begins Thursday 10th November at 10am LOCAL at LiveNation.co.uk