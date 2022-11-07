Macklemore announces UK and European dates for ‘The Ben Tour’

Macklemore is bringing ‘The Ben Tour’ to the UK and Europe in 2023 it has been confirmed.
In support of his upcoming album ‘BEN’, which will be released on 3rd March 2023, the 19-date European tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Tuesday 4th April 2023 at Dublin’s 3Arena.
The tour will then visit cities in UK, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark before wrapping in Oslo, Norway on Tuesday, 9th May.
The tour announcement follows the release of ‘Faithful’ feat. NLE Choppa, the latest track to be lifted from ‘BEN’.
‘The Ben Tour’ dates are:
Tuesday, 4 April Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Friday, 7 April Glasgow, UK O2 Academy
Sunday, 9 April Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
Tuesday, 11 April Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
Wednesday, 12 April London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
Sunday, 16 April Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live
Monday, 17 April Brussels, Belgium Forest National
Tuesday, 18 April Paris, France Zenith
Friday, 21 April Cologne, Germany Palladium
Saturday, 22 April Berlin, Germany Verti Music Hall
Monday, 24 April Munich, Germany Zenith
Tuesday, 25 April Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle
Thursday, 27 April Hamburg, Germany Edel Optics Arena
Saturday, 29 April Warsaw, Poland EXPO XXI Hall 1
Sunday, 30 April Vienna, Austria Stadthalle
Tuesday, 2 May Zurich, Switzerland Samsung Hall
Thursday, 4 May Milan, Italy Alcatraz
Sunday, 7 May Copenhagen, Denmark Vega Main Hall
Tuesday, 9 May Oslo, Norway Sentrum Scene
General On Sale begins Thursday 10th November at 10am LOCAL at LiveNation.co.uk