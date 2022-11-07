Brantley Gilbert releases new album ‘So Help Me God’ this week

Brantley Gilbert is the first to admit he’s meticulous when it comes to writing and releasing new music, tinkering and tweaking things until he feels he’s found the best way to serve the song and the project.



“I’ve always taken a little longer than most artists, especially in this genre, to put an album out and that’s partly to do with me being a perfectionist,” Gilbert prefaces. “But we’ve been looking forward to getting this album out for a long time. I’ve been blessed to sit down with some of the best writers in the country, and I feel like we’ve written some wonderful stuff.”

Armed with a 10-track collection that meets the Georgia-native’s standards, Gilbert announces his long-awaited new album ‘So Help Me God’ via The Valory Music Co., set for digital release Thursday, November 10. Pre-save the album HERE.

Credit: The Valory Music Co.

“In the past, my albums were almost direct reflections, direct chapters of my life,” shares Gilbert. “Whatever I’d gone through since I wrote the last record would make its way onto the new album. There’s still some of that with ‘So Help Me God’ since I’m a co-writer on all the songs – it’s been three years since the last release and a lot of life lived. But I feel like this album is more of a mixtape of great songs.



“We wanted to put songs that sounded good together, but also songs that covered a wide variety of genre influences,” Gilbert elaborates. “There’s a lot of different songwriting styles on the album. We’re super excited about it, and I can’t wait for BG Nation to hear what we’ve been working on.”



With the release of ‘So Help Me God’ also comes Gilbert’s newest single headed to Country radio on November 14, ‘Heaven By Then’ with Blake Shelton featuring Vince Gill. The album opener highlights a way of life that can often feel like it’s disappearing, as the pace of everyday life continues to speed up.



“We were on a writing retreat in Texas that we do every year, and everybody was out on the porch. I don’t remember who threw a word in here or there and who didn’t, so we ended up with a bunch of writers on ‘Heaven By Then’ Gilbert notes. “And I love songs like that. It came out of a conversation. A guitar ended up in HARDY’s lap, which is usually a good sign that it’s about to turn into something special. I think we all knew that as it was being written. It came to life that night.



“To have Blake Shelton and Vince Gill on the song meant so much to me. Those two brought so much to the table and gave it a voice I didn’t have. We were all in separate places when we recorded, but it was a cool way for everyone to put their spin on it. They just did what felt natural and sonically you hear that,” he concludes.



As the ‘Son Of The Dirty South’ tour with ‘Son Of The Dirty South’ collaborator Jelly Roll continues Gilbert’s co-headlining tour with Five Finger Death Punch kicks off November 9 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continues through December 17, wrapping in Las Vegas, Nevada. For tickets and more information, visit BrantleyGilbert.com.





So Help Me God Track List: