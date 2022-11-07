Cody Johnson announces new live album for December release

Cody Johnson will release a new LIVE album with his longtime touring band on December 2 called ‘Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live’. The project was recorded live on the road this past June during back-to-back-to-back sold-out concerts. The pre-order is available HERE. Listen to the live version of new single “Human” below.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than getting to play live shows with this band,” shared Cody. “We’ve travelled a lot of miles in the last 15 years and lived a lot of life together. This record is allowing us to deliver a live concert directly to the fans.”

Cody Johnson & The Rockin’ CJB Live

Part One

1 COJO Nation (Intro)

2 Honky Tonk Hardwood Floors

3 With You I Am

4 Wild as You

5 Ride With Me

6 Dance Her Home

7 Diamond in My Pocket (Intro)

8 Diamond in My Pocket

9 God Bless the Boy (Cori’s Song)

10 Half a Song

11 Stronger

12 Me and My Kind

13 Longer Than She Did

Part Two

1 I Don’t Know a Thing About Love

2 Nothin’ on You

3 Son of a Ramblin’ Man

4 Let’s Build a Fire

5 Human (Intro)

6 Human

7 ‘Til You Can’t

8 Long Haired Country Boy (Intro)

9 Long Haired Country Boy

10 The Rockin’ CJB Solos

11 On My Way to You (Intro)

12 On My Way to You

13 Dear Rodeo (Intro)

14 Dear Rodeo

Cody heads into the CMA Awards this week as a four-time nominee and a first-time performer. Tune in LIVE, Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8/7c for the “56th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC.