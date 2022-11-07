Connect with us

Tyler Hubbard announces debut solo album release for January 2023

18 tracks and some very accomplished co-writers for former FGL singer.

Published

Tyler Hubbard
Credit: John Russo

Tyler Hubbard revealed for the first time, the cover, track listing and title of his highly anticipated debut solo album – ‘Tyler Hubbard’.  The 18-song album was produced by Hubbard and Jordan Schmidt, and Hubbard wrote on all of the tracks. Releasing on January 27, 2023, the album is available now for physical pre-order HERE.

The complete album not only features Hubbard’s hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which currently sits at No. 2 at radio and has almost 190M global streams, it also features additional tracks that Hubbard has been playing live while on tour this fall. For Tyler Hubbard, Hubbard wanted the album to be a vessel for telling his story and to represent his diverse musical influences.

Tyler Hubbard
Credit: John Russo

“I know the importance and the value of this first album and really setting the foundation for what’s to come down the road,” says Hubbard. “I’m really proud of this music, and first and foremost excited for everyone to get to know me.”

PRE-ORDER TYLER HUBBARD – HERE

Tyler Hubbard Track Listing

1. Dancin’ In The Country (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman, Keith Urban)

2. 5 Foot 9 (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jaren Johnston, Chase McGill)

3. Baby Gets Her Lovin’ * (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jesse Frasure, Canaan Smith)

4. Everybody Needs A Bar (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Zach Kale)

5. Me For Me (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett)

6. Tough (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Bebe Rexha)

7. I’m The Only One (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Chris Loocke, Rhett Akins)

8. She Can (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Parker Welling, Casey Brown)

9. Small Town Me (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Chris LaCorte)

10. Inside And Out (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi)

11. Out This Way (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller)

12. By The Way (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

13. Paradise (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Clawson, Zach Kale)

14. How Red (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Andy Albert, Tofer Brown)

15. 35’s (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Tyler)

16. Leave Me Alone (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Ashley Gorley, Benjamin Johnson)

17. Miss My Daddy (Written by Tyler Hubbard)

18. Way Home (Written by Tyler Hubbard, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith)

*Produced by Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Jesse Frasure

Hubbard will be a presenter on the “56th Annual CMA Awards” airing Wednesday, November 9, at 8/7c on ABC. He will also make his Grand Ole Opry debut (as a solo artist) on Friday, November 11. Tickets are available HERE.

Tyler Hubbard

