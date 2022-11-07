Connect with us

‘Adopt Me’ Announce Therapy Dog Pet In Aid Of Great Ormand Street Hospital

The worthiest of causes.

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Dream Craft

In a video posted mere hours ago, Adopt Me announced that they are working alongside Great Ormand Street Hospital in order to raise awareness of the work they do. They will also be donating £48,000 to the hospital to provide over 2000 hours of access to the GOSH play team.

From Thursday 10th November players will be able to meet with the new character ‘Patty’ who will tell you everything you need to know to adopt your own therapy dog in Adopt Me.

You can watch the full video below:

More about Great Ormand Street Hospital (taken directly from the what we do section of their website)

Great Ormond Street Hospital receives 242,694 outpatient visits and 42,112 inpatient visits every year (figures from 2021/22). Most of the children we care for are referred from other hospitals throughout the UK and overseas. There are over 60 different clinical specialities at GOSH; the UK’s widest range of specialist health services for children on one site. More than half of our patients are referred to us from outside London and a small proportion come from overseas. GOSH is the largest paediatric centre in the UK for:

  • paediatric intensive care
  • cardiac surgery – we are one of the largest heart transplant centres for children in the world
  • neurosurgery – we carry out about 60 per cent of all UK operations for children with epilepsy
  • paediatric cancer services including bone marrow transplants – with University College London Hospitals (UCLH), we are one of the largest centres in Europe for children with cancer
  • nephrology and renal transplants
  • children treated from overseas in our International and Private Care (I&PC) wing

