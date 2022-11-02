‘The Outrun’: first-look at Saoirse Ronan in Nora Fingscheidt’s new film

STUDIOCANAL has released the first picture of Saoirse Ronan in Nora Fingscheidt’s upcoming adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir ‘The Outrun’.

The book was adapted by Fingscheidt in collaboration with Liptrot. Ronan stars as Rona, who fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away.

As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her childhood merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery. The film also stars Emmy nominee Paapa Essiedu (‘I May Destroy You’) and BAFTA winner Stephen Dillane (‘Alex Rider’) alongside Ronan.

‘The Outrun’ was optioned by Brock Media’s Sarah Brocklehurst, who is developing and producing alongside Ronan, Jack Lowden and Dominic Norris under their recently founded banner, Arcade Pictures.

They are joined by co-producers Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D. Weydemann of Weydemann Bros.

Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide sales and executive producing, with Luane Gauer, George Hamilton, James Pugh and Janina Vilsmaier serving as executive producers alongside Claudia Yusef for BBC Film, Kieran Hannigan for Screen Scotland and Maria Logan and Anne Sheehan for MBK.

BBC Film and Screen Scotland supported development of the project and are funding production alongside MBK Productions. Funding is also provided by FFA, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, MOIN Film Fund Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, and Film and Medienstiftung NRW.

‘The Outrun’ will be released in UK cinemas in 2023.