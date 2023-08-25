‘Foe’: watch the trailer for Prime Video’s new film starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal

The trailer has been released for Amazon Studios’ upcoming film ‘Foe’, which is adapted from Iain Reid’s book of the same name.

The film is directed by Garth Davis with a screenplay by Iain Reid and Garth Davis. It stars Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre. Take a look at the poster for the film:

Credit: Amazon Studios / MetFilm Distribution

‘Foe’ is a haunting exploration of marriage and identity set in an uncertain world. Hen and Junior farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

New editions of the book with the Amazon Studios film cover will release on 3rd October 2023 from Scout Press in the U.S. and from Simon & Schuster Canada. ‘Foe’ is also published by Scribner UK. Iain Reid is the author of three other books, including his New York Times best-selling debut novel “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”, which has been translated into more than 20 languages and adapted into a film written and directed by Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman. His most recent novel is “We Spread”.

Amazon Studios will release FOE theatrically in the UK and Ireland on 20th October via MetFilm Distribution



