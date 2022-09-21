‘Scorn’: Watch the new Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough

I’ve been looking forward to Scorn for what feels like an eternity. The the upcoming horror game was first announced back in November 2014 and has suffered several delays. The good news is that we’re now only a month from release.

Ahead of next month’s release, developer Ebb Software and publisher Kepler Interactive have revealed 8 minutes of new gameplay which you can watch above. Scorn squishes its way onto PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on 21st October, 2022.

In this introductory sequence, players are acquainted with the character they’ll be guiding through the bio-labyrinth. With no assistance, players will work their way into the bowels of the game’s world, equipping themselves with strange tools and solving a grotesque puzzle that only hints towards things to come…

In Scorn’s exploration of a surreal, nightmarish world, players will come to understand the character they’re guiding, if only slightly. Tasked with exploring Scorn’s hellscape, players must learn its rules and master its puzzles without any guidance or support, being left to fend for themselves in a totally immersive experience.

By uncovering these secrets and gathering the strange bio-mechanical tools that seem to have been used by the civilization that previously called this world home, surviving might just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question.

Scorn is available to pre-order now in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. Check out the official Scorn website for more information.