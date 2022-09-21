Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Scorn Prologue

Games & Tech

‘Scorn’: Watch the new Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough

Take an early peek at the start of a truly unsettling adventure.

Published

I’ve been looking forward to Scorn for what feels like an eternity. The the upcoming horror game was first announced back in November 2014 and has suffered several delays. The good news is that we’re now only a month from release.

Ahead of next month’s release, developer Ebb Software and publisher Kepler Interactive have revealed 8 minutes of new gameplay which you can watch above. Scorn squishes its way onto PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on 21st October, 2022.

In this introductory sequence, players are acquainted with the character they’ll be guiding through the bio-labyrinth. With no assistance, players will work their way into the bowels of the game’s world, equipping themselves with strange tools and solving a grotesque puzzle that only hints towards things to come…

In Scorn’s exploration of a surreal, nightmarish world, players will come to understand the character they’re guiding, if only slightly. Tasked with exploring Scorn’s hellscape, players must learn its rules and master its puzzles without any guidance or support, being left to fend for themselves in a totally immersive experience.

By uncovering these secrets and gathering the strange bio-mechanical tools that seem to have been used by the civilization that previously called this world home, surviving might just be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different question.

Scorn is available to pre-order now in both Standard and Deluxe Editions. Check out the official Scorn website for more information.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,

Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Suspect Episode 4 The Suspect Episode 4

TV

‘The Suspect’ Episode 4 recap

Joe continued to look for answers as he grew closer to finding out who framed him.

1 day ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06 SAS: Who Dares Wins - 7x06

TV

‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ 2022 episode 3 preview

The celeb recruits are tested on their resilience.

5 days ago
Dailey & Vincent Dailey & Vincent

EF Country

Dailey & Vincent – ‘Let’s Sing Some Country’ review

An outstanding album of decade-free, classy Country music.

6 days ago
Carly Pearce Carly Pearce

EF Country

Carly Pearce, Islington Assembly Hall, London live review

The country star wowed the audience at her first UK headline show.

5 days ago



Copyright © 2022 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you