Iconic Brit Pop band Pulp announces 2023 shows including headlining the Latitude festival

Iconic Bri Pop band Pulp have announced a series of shows for 2023, including headlining Latitude festival & London’s Finsbury Park.



“Three months ago, we asked, What exactly do you do for an encore?”



“Well…



An encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage



So…



We are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023



Therefore…



Come along & make some noise



See you there”



Jarvis Cocker October 2022

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa



SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender



FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park



SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park



FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival



SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre



WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena



FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena



SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena



FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival



Tickets On Sale: Friday 4th November at 9am available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk